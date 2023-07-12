Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding E-Scooter

Lil Nas X was one of four Americans stopped by Norwegian police Monday after they rode electric scooters through a tunnel in Oslo.
The Oslo Police Department announced the news Monday on social media.
"Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel," the official Twitter account posted Monday. The group reportedly followed a GPS route into the tunnel, not knowing it was forbidden. "They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out."
X later revealed he was one of those Americans. The 24-year-old posted on his Instagram story, "about to go to jail in Norway."
- Lil Nas X Dodges Sex Toy in Latest Projectile Thrown on Stage
- Lil Wayne Will Join Skip Bayless Once a Week on ‘Undisputed’
- Adele to Concertgoers: If You Throw Anything at Me ‘I’ll F–king Kill You’
- Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Reacts to Trend of Fans Throwing Objects on Stage: ‘No Fun’ (Exclusive)
- Law Roach Calls Out BET Awards for Not Getting an Invite — Again
He didn't go to jail, instead following up the post with a photo of him crouching next to two police officers that read, "nvm they f--k wit my music."
It is forbidden in Norway to ride an e-scooter on motorways or roads where bikes are banned, including many tunnels, Rolling Stone reports.
The Messenger reached out to X's representatives but did not receive comment at the time of publication.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment