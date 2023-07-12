Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding E-Scooter - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding E-Scooter

The rapper was one of four Americans who "lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel"

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lil Nas X walks the runway at the Coach 1941 fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion WeekArturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lil Nas X was one of four Americans stopped by Norwegian police Monday after they rode electric scooters through a tunnel in Oslo.

The Oslo Police Department announced the news Monday on social media.

"Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel," the official Twitter account posted Monday. The group reportedly followed a GPS route into the tunnel, not knowing it was forbidden. "They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out."

X later revealed he was one of those Americans. The 24-year-old posted on his Instagram story, "about to go to jail in Norway."

Read More

He didn't go to jail, instead following up the post with a photo of him crouching next to two police officers that read, "nvm they f--k wit my music."

It is forbidden in Norway to ride an e-scooter on motorways or roads where bikes are banned, including many tunnels, Rolling Stone reports.

The Messenger reached out to X's representatives but did not receive comment at the time of publication.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.