Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding E-Scooter

Lil Nas X was one of four Americans stopped by Norwegian police Monday after they rode electric scooters through a tunnel in Oslo.

The Oslo Police Department announced the news Monday on social media.

"Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel," the official Twitter account posted Monday. The group reportedly followed a GPS route into the tunnel, not knowing it was forbidden. "They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic center has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out."

X later revealed he was one of those Americans. The 24-year-old posted on his Instagram story, "about to go to jail in Norway."

He didn't go to jail, instead following up the post with a photo of him crouching next to two police officers that read, "nvm they f--k wit my music."

It is forbidden in Norway to ride an e-scooter on motorways or roads where bikes are banned, including many tunnels, Rolling Stone reports.

The Messenger reached out to X's representatives but did not receive comment at the time of publication.