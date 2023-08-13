Lil Durk Chicago Concert Shooter Pandemonium Was a False Alarm, Police Confirm
The 'All My Life' rapper's Aug. 12 concert in his native Chicago was disrupted by mayhem caused by an alleged active shooter and opportunist looters
Native Chicagoan Lil Durk received a less-than-warm welcome back to his hometown this past weekend. On the second night of the Chicago leg of his show at the United Center, pandemonium ensued over what concertgoers alleged were the sounds of gunshots.
Frantically, the Aug. 12 show's attendees rushed out of the arena as cops descended onto the venue with rifles in hand. But some concertgoers, as videos posted on social media evidence, appeared to use the mayhem as an opportunity to steal merchandise.
- Reports of Active Shooter at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet False Alarm
- False Reports of Lil Tay’s Death Mirror This Episode of Lil Dicky TV Series ‘Dave’
- Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police for Riding E-Scooter
- Lil Tay’s Former Manager, Vancouver PD Cannot Confirm nor Dismiss Reports of Viral Star’s Death
- Lil Tay Is Alive — Is Faking a Death Illegal?
- US Capitol Complex Cleared After False Report of Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings
Though details about the incident were largely murky the rest of Saturday night (particularly whether or not there was an active shooter in the first place), Chicago police confirmed to XXL Magazine the following day that it was a false alarm. (The Messenger reached out to Chicago PD as well.)
Lil Durk offered his own commentary about the incident on his Instagram on Sunday morning, writing on his story: "Don't believe the hype we bigger than big thank you Chicago [goat emoji] till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y'all crazy ass [bandaged heart emoji]."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Punk Rocker Dies at 35 in Backyard Mass ShootingEntertainment
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher MovieEntertainment
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment