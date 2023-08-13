Lil Durk Chicago Concert Shooter Pandemonium Was a False Alarm, Police Confirm - The Messenger
Lil Durk Chicago Concert Shooter Pandemonium Was a False Alarm, Police Confirm

The 'All My Life' rapper's Aug. 12 concert in his native Chicago was disrupted by mayhem caused by an alleged active shooter and opportunist looters

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Native Chicagoan Lil Durk received a less-than-warm welcome back to his hometown this past weekend. On the second night of the Chicago leg of his show at the United Center, pandemonium ensued over what concertgoers alleged were the sounds of gunshots.

Lil Durk performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Lil Durk performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois.Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Frantically, the Aug. 12 show's attendees rushed out of the arena as cops descended onto the venue with rifles in hand. But some concertgoers, as videos posted on social media evidence, appeared to use the mayhem as an opportunity to steal merchandise.

Though details about the incident were largely murky the rest of Saturday night (particularly whether or not there was an active shooter in the first place), Chicago police confirmed to XXL Magazine the following day that it was a false alarm. (The Messenger reached out to Chicago PD as well.)

Lil Durk offered his own commentary about the incident on his Instagram on Sunday morning, writing on his story: "Don't believe the hype we bigger than big thank you Chicago [goat emoji] till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y'all crazy ass [bandaged heart emoji]."

