‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final Curtain

You can't bring around a cloud to rain on its parade: Funny Girl has recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre.

By the time the Lea Michele-led production closes on Broadway on Sept. 3, it will have played 599 performances, 30 previews and smashed numerous box office records for the renowned theater on 245 West 52nd Street. Funny Girl set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending Jan. 8, 2023, with a gross of $2,062,739.00, a record high for an eight-performance week. The show previously smashed the all-time box office record at the theater the week of Dec. 28, 2022, and then broke it again the week of Jan. 3, 2023.

Funny Girl has done tremendously for a Broadway revival, mostly thanks to Michele, who "auditioned" publicly for the role way back in her Glee days. She performed numerous renditions of Fanny Brice's songs on the Ryan Murphy-helmed show from the post-WWI-set musical, made famous by Barbra Streisand's knockout vocals in the original stage cast and in the subsequent musical-to-movie. Michele belted six songs from Funny Girl on Glee — including "Don't Rain on My Parade," "My Man," "You Are Woman, I Am Man," "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Who Are You Now."

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). Mayer brings the semi-biographical, bittersweet, and scandalous tale of Brice's life in love and on the stage back on Broadway for the first time since its original theatrical run — 59 years prior.

Mayer's iteration of Funny Girl, produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Babani, also stars Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice, with Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, Pablo Montalban as Florenz Ziegfeld, Anne L. Nathan as Mrs. Strakosh.

Michele's alternate is Julie Benko, who performs the titular role every Thursday.

There's still some time to catch the record-breaking Broadway revival of Funny Girl before it closes next month. Tickets are still available, as well as discounted lottery tickets and a limited amount of standing-room tickets.