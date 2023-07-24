LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Welcome Their First Child Together - The Messenger
LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Welcome Their First Child Together

The 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star and the basketball player have welcomed a baby boy named LaVelo Anthony Ball

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
JWPlayer

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball officially have a new member on their team.

That's because the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alumna has welcomed her first baby with basketball player LiAngelo Ball. 

"And then there was three," Mudarris confirmed on Instagram Monday. "LaVelo Anthony Ball… born July 19, 2023."

"My son, you gave me a purpose in life. I promise to love you, guide you, protect you and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you I can be," she continued. "I love you soooo much you changed my world, you make my heart so full and complete. The second I saw you I never felt a love I felt with you. I'm so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy."

In addition to sharing three photos from their newborn son's birth, Mudarris also penned a message to Ball.

"To my baby LiAngelo, thank you for being so supportive of me, especially during my labor, it was hard, challenging and long but you were with me every step of the way encouraging me and reassuring me I could do it and I did," she wrote. "I could have never done it without you by my side. I love you so much I'm so grateful to experience this with you and raise our son together, he’s absolutely perfect. I'm so thankful to have you both. This is just the beginning of the very best chapter yet…"

LiAngelo Ball
LiAngelo Ball during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The pair announced they were expecting a baby in April, telling People in a joint statement, "We're both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened."

They continued, "We can't wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together. It's super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together."

The couple added that their families were also "so excited" about the bundle of joy. 

"The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they're still shocked even though my belly is huge!" Mudarris said. "Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They're super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening."

The reality star and real estate agent also debuted her baby bump on social media in April. In a photo shared via Instagram, the new mom rocked a tight white romper, putting her baby bump front and center. She paired the look with sleek white boots. 

Ball, a player for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, left an affectionate comment for Mudarris, writing, "My babies," to which Mudarris replied, "my forever love."

