Liam Payne is speaking out about his stay in a rehab facility.

On Saturday, the former One Direction member posted a video to YouTube, revealing that he spent 100 days in a rehab center in Louisiana and is now six months sober.

In the eight-minute video, he opened up about feeling like certain aspects of his life were "getting away from [him]" and said he now feels "like I've got more of a grip on life."

Payne also spoke on how his stay in a facility gave him an opportunity to take a break from work and reflect on himself.

"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself, actually, because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore," he continued. "And I'm sure you guys didn't either. I was in bad shape up until that point, and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work."

The "Strip That Down" singer also apologized for comments he made on a 2022 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015 prior to their hiatus, citing mental health struggles and a want for a solo career.

On the podcast episode, Payne said, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."

Looking back on his Impaulsive appearance, Payne said, "A lot of what I just said just came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me, and instead of taking a look inwards, I decided to look outwards at everybody else ... which is just wrong."

During his stay in the Louisiana facility, Payne said he did not have his phone, and reconnecting to the outside world after leaving was "scary."

"It was a little bit scary, but it was a nice world to come back out to," Payne said. "Ever since then, I've just kind of been trying to learn to get to know this new guy."

The singer also thanked his ex Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares his 6-year-old son Bear, as well as his fans for their support.

"I'm very lucky, thanks to you guys at home and thanks to this wonderful life that I have, that I had a vehicle to do that, which is music."