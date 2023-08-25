Liam Payne announced Friday he's postponing his upcoming tour of South America due to a kidney infection. The singer apologized to fans in an Instagram video and offered some insight into his health problems.
"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," he captioned the post.
"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase," he continued.
"Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon," Payne concluded in the caption.
The Sunshine singer added in an accompanying video that he had been feeling unwell before being hospitalized with the infection.
"We started rehearsals, and I've just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road, trying to recover from this," he explained. "I've got the best people around me, [who are] trying to help me recover as we speak."
Payne noted that he hopes to put on an "even bigger and better show" when he gets better.
