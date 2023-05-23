The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lewis Capaldi Says His Mental Health Has ‘Taken a Beating’ Due to His Music Career

    "I'm living a life that is a lie," the Scottish singer-songwriter said of his current mental state during a conversation with Rebecca Judd for Apple Music.

    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Jo Hale/Redferns

    Lewis Capaldi is opening up about how fame and success have taken a toll on his mental health.

    During a candid conversation with Rebecca Judd for Apple Music that was released last week, the Scottish singer spoke about the release of his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, and how his soaring music career has impacted his mental and emotional state.

    "I'm living a life that is a lie," the "Someone You Loved" singer jokingly said, before diving into the reality of how things really are.

    "I think on this album, in particular, I talk a bit more about my mental health, which has taken a beating over the last little while," said Capaldi, who revealed last year during an Instagram Live that he was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome. "My mental health issues are a direct symptom of my job."

    "I was in a bad way, where I was just having panic attacks every single day on stage, and I was just shy," he continued. "I still haven't quite got there, but it's interesting that this thing that you love to do — and you've always wanted to do — becomes something that causes you such distress, but such is the modern world."

    Despite his success, Capaldi said he would take a step back from his music career if his mental health continued to struggle.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: Musician Lewis Capaldi performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on May 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
    Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

    "Right now I'm at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general … the trade-off is worth it," he said. "I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourette's and stuff for what's happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore.'"

    "At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that's when I would probably pack it in," Capaldi said.

    In celebration of Capaldi's success, his alma mater, St. Kentigern's Academy in Scotland, unveiled a new statue of the artist — a collaboration between the school's art department and a group of fourth-grade students — on Monday.

    "You've really captured my essence," Capaldi said at the unveiling. "It's pretty weird-looking but I like it."

    "Lewis, as we know, is great at laughing at himself and self-deprecating, hence why the plan was to do something like this," principal art teacher Bryan Johnstone, who said the statue was "intentionally bad, bizarre and odd-looking," told Sky News.

