Levi’s Stadium Bans Tailgating at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but Says Friendship Bracelets Are Now Permitted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Levi’s Stadium Bans Tailgating at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but Says Friendship Bracelets Are Now Permitted

Swift is slated to perform shows on back-to-back nights at the San Francisco stadium on July 28 and 29

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans will have to adhere to strict guidelines put in place by Levi's Stadium during the singer's back-to-back Eras Tour shows in San Francisco on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 — including a no-tailgating policy. 

"Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi's Stadium," read a statement from the arena's official Twitter account Thursday. "Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."

The statement comes shortly after Levi's Stadium also banned concertgoers from wearing friendship bracelets — a common item for Swifties — to the venue, which caused backlash amongst fans, many of whom pointed out that fans of the city's NFL team, the 49ers, are able to wear the organization's merchandise to football games, as well as tailgate in the parking lot.

Read More

"How can you ban girls wearing homemade bracelets?! And tailgating is banned even if you have tix and parking pass? Do you ban Niners jerseys and tailgating for their games?! We’re not selling these bracelets … it’s 10-year-old girls trading them…" wrote one disgruntled social media user.

Another added: "Please explain why an event that is 90% women and children needs increased security compared to FOOTBALL???"

In another statement posted to Twitter Friday morning, Levi's Stadium appeared to backtrack on their previous bracelet ban, writing, "Friendship bracelets will be permitted at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concerts at Levi’s Stadium. We are enchanted to see you one week from today."

Though the stadium amended their policy on friendship bracelets, fans are calling for the venue to do the same for phone chargers, which are also reportedly banned. Though they are not listed on the "prohibited" list provided by Levi's Stadium, the arena responded to a fan who asked about their policy on chargers on Twitter.

"Charging cases that are part of the phone are acceptable. We do not permit any battery packs that use cords or wires (including USB cables)," read the tweet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.