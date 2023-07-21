Taylor Swift fans will have to adhere to strict guidelines put in place by Levi's Stadium during the singer's back-to-back Eras Tour shows in San Francisco on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29 — including a no-tailgating policy.
"Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi's Stadium," read a statement from the arena's official Twitter account Thursday. "Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."
The statement comes shortly after Levi's Stadium also banned concertgoers from wearing friendship bracelets — a common item for Swifties — to the venue, which caused backlash amongst fans, many of whom pointed out that fans of the city's NFL team, the 49ers, are able to wear the organization's merchandise to football games, as well as tailgate in the parking lot.
"How can you ban girls wearing homemade bracelets?! And tailgating is banned even if you have tix and parking pass? Do you ban Niners jerseys and tailgating for their games?! We’re not selling these bracelets … it’s 10-year-old girls trading them…" wrote one disgruntled social media user.
Another added: "Please explain why an event that is 90% women and children needs increased security compared to FOOTBALL???"
In another statement posted to Twitter Friday morning, Levi's Stadium appeared to backtrack on their previous bracelet ban, writing, "Friendship bracelets will be permitted at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concerts at Levi’s Stadium. We are enchanted to see you one week from today."
Though the stadium amended their policy on friendship bracelets, fans are calling for the venue to do the same for phone chargers, which are also reportedly banned. Though they are not listed on the "prohibited" list provided by Levi's Stadium, the arena responded to a fan who asked about their policy on chargers on Twitter.
"Charging cases that are part of the phone are acceptable. We do not permit any battery packs that use cords or wires (including USB cables)," read the tweet.
