    Leonardo DiCaprio’s Mom Sweetly Filmed Her Son’s Portrait Selling for 1.2 Million Euros

    There's nothing quite like a proud parent, and that's just what Leonardo DiCaprio's mom was on Thursday night

    Thea Glassman
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

    There's nothing quite like a proud parent. Leonardo DiCaprio brought his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, as his date to the amfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday, where a painting of him sold for 1.2 million euros. Indenbirken's reaction, as captured by Variety's Co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh, is nothing short of adorable.

    The colorful, oversized painting was created by Damien Hirst and funds for the million dollar sale go to AIDS research. Other items sold that night included a glass structure featured in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for $270,000 and an Aston Martin sportscar, which pulled in $1.6 million, per Variety.

    Indenbirken has been DiCaprio's date to several high-profile functions over the years. She's walked the Golden Globes red carpet with him, dating back to his very first appearance in 1994.

    Read More

    The actor is quick to praise his mom, touting her lifelong support. While accepting his first Best Actor BAFTA award in 2016 for The Revenant, DiCaprio gave a special shout to Indenbirken, who was in the audience.

    "Lastly, there’s one person I have to thank," he said. "I would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for this person. I didn’t grow up in a life of privilege. I grew up in a very rough neighbourhood in east Los Angeles. This woman drove me three hours a day to a different school to show me a different opportunity. It’s her birthday today. Mom, happy birthday. I love you very much."

