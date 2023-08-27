Leonardo DiCaprio Was Cast in ‘The Basketball Diaries’ Because of His ‘Sensitivity’ - The Messenger
Leonardo DiCaprio Was Cast in ‘The Basketball Diaries’ Because of His ‘Sensitivity’

Casting director Avy Kaufman is 'proud' that she inched Leonardo DiCaprio one role closer to superstardom by selecting him for 'The Basketball Diaries'

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
THE BASKETBALL DIARIESNew Line/Everett Collection

Although critics weren't too wild about The Basketball Diaries when it premiered in 1995, it has gone down in history as the film with one of Leonardo DiCaprio's most memorable performances, portraying a high school basketball star who turns to heroin and struggles to escape addiction.

At the time of The Basketball Diaries' debut, DiCaprio was only 21 years old.

During an interview with Collider, prolific casting director Avy Kaufman (who has cast for titles like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Lincoln, King Richard, Tár, and The OA, among others) shared that she feels proud to have inched DiCaprio one role closer to superstardom by selecting him as the lead for The Basketball Diaries.

"If anybody would see Basketball Diaries right now, how brilliant was he and Mark Wahlberg together? Break your heart," she said.

Kaufman explained that one of the reasons why she was drawn to choose DiCaprio to play Jim Carroll in The Basketball Diaries is because she noted "a sensitivity" in him that she felt would propel him far in Hollywood's cutthroat industry and made him a standout amongst the fray.

"I remember he was smoking, and he was like, 'Don’t tell my mom," Kaufman recalled of their first encounter. "There’s a sensitivity inside of him. There’s probably still a little boy inside of him."

DiCaprio's next project is the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by American journalist David Grann. Killers of the Flower Moon makes its way to theaters on Oct. 6.

