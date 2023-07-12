Leonardo DiCaprio to Fund Scholarship and Climate Programs at His Old School - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Leonardo DiCaprio to Fund Scholarship and Climate Programs at His Old School

The Oscar-winner is donating to an elementary school on the UCLA campus

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Leonardo DiCaprio at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Leonardo DiCaprio is using his wealth to fund new programs at his old elementary school.

The Oscar-winning actor and film producer and UCLA announced Tuesday that he’ll fund a climate education program and scholarships at the Lab School, located on the university’s campus.

“I was fortunate enough to attend the Lab School due to the generous contributions of UCLA donors, and my experience profoundly transformed my worldview,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity, and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors.”

Designed to create a new hands-on learning experience, the Climate Justice Education Programs aims to link students with nature by teaching them about healthy foods and sustainable gardening. The program strives to create a new “green school” prototype that can serve as a model for other schools at the local, national, and global level.

Read More

The actor’s scholarship fund will benefit students in need of financial aid, which DiCaprio said he received when he attended the school in the 1980s. According to UCLA, about 40% of the students who attend the school need financial aid. UCLA says that the Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund will also help the school maintain ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic diversity.

“We are honored to partner with Leonardo DiCaprio in support of UCLA Lab School,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “Expanding access to high-quality education and helping young people recognize the need to protect our planet are critical goals for our institution. We are deeply grateful to Mr. DiCaprio for giving back to the Lab School in this way.”

The programs for the pre-K through sixth grade school are set to launch prior to the 2023-24 school year.

DiCaprio shared his memories of attending the UCLA Lab School, then known as University Elementary School, in a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It was like this little Garden of Eden,” he recalled. “There was a park and kids were playing in the sunshine and everything was multicultural, everything was peaceful, every religion and race and attitude was respected equally.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.