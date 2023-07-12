Leonardo DiCaprio to Fund Scholarship and Climate Programs at His Old School

Leonardo DiCaprio is using his wealth to fund new programs at his old elementary school.

The Oscar-winning actor and film producer and UCLA announced Tuesday that he’ll fund a climate education program and scholarships at the Lab School, located on the university’s campus.

“I was fortunate enough to attend the Lab School due to the generous contributions of UCLA donors, and my experience profoundly transformed my worldview,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “I am proud to have the chance to pass on my experience to those who might otherwise miss out on this opportunity, and to help create a program that will help guide the next generation of climate warriors.”

Designed to create a new hands-on learning experience, the Climate Justice Education Programs aims to link students with nature by teaching them about healthy foods and sustainable gardening. The program strives to create a new “green school” prototype that can serve as a model for other schools at the local, national, and global level.

The actor’s scholarship fund will benefit students in need of financial aid, which DiCaprio said he received when he attended the school in the 1980s. According to UCLA, about 40% of the students who attend the school need financial aid. UCLA says that the Leonardo DiCaprio Scholarship Fund will also help the school maintain ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic diversity.

“We are honored to partner with Leonardo DiCaprio in support of UCLA Lab School,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “Expanding access to high-quality education and helping young people recognize the need to protect our planet are critical goals for our institution. We are deeply grateful to Mr. DiCaprio for giving back to the Lab School in this way.”

The programs for the pre-K through sixth grade school are set to launch prior to the 2023-24 school year.

DiCaprio shared his memories of attending the UCLA Lab School, then known as University Elementary School, in a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It was like this little Garden of Eden,” he recalled. “There was a park and kids were playing in the sunshine and everything was multicultural, everything was peaceful, every religion and race and attitude was respected equally.”