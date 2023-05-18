Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Lead Trailer for Oscar Contender ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Martin Scorsese's much buzzed about film, Killers of the Flower Moon, finally has a trailer. The teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone, giving audiences a sneak peek of what expect from the flick, which was dubbed a strong Oscar contender after appearing at CinemaCon.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the Western crime drama looks back on an FBI investigation into Osage Nation murders that took place in the 1920s.

Supporting cast includes Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means and Cara Jade Myers. The film marks DiCaprio and De Niro's first on-screen reunion in a feature film since the 1993 drama This Boy’s Life.

“My career was launched by doing This Boy’s Life, auditioning with Bob and then getting the role. Working with him, watching his professionalism and the way he created his character was one of the most influential experiences of my life and career," DiCaprio said interview with Deadline this month.

This will add yet another credit shared between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who have already worked together on six films, including The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The film will run an epic three hours and 26 minutes long, and lands in select theaters on October 6.