Leonard Bernstein's children are defending Bradley Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose in Maestro, in which he stars as the famous Jewish composer.

"Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration," Bernstein's three children Jamie, Alexander and Nina posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

They continued, "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts."

"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well," the statement noted. "Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

The trio's statement concluded: "At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can't wait for the world to see his creation."

Reps for Cooper did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the family's statement, with one person writing, "It is comforting to hear the family was consulted and approved of the portrayal. But to accuse people with concerns of disingenuously trying to tear down Bradley Cooper out of jealousy for his success is... a choice."

Another added, "I just think it's weird that a decent amount of people in the Jewish community have said, 'I think it's a problem that a non-Jew is wearing a prosthetic nose to play a Jew,' and Bernstein's family response is, 'Why are people trying to take Bradley Cooper down a notch.'"

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Netflix film dropped Tuesday. Maestro follows the life of Bernstein, with a central focus on his romance with Felicia Montealegre, played by two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan.

Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Sam Nivola, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy also star.

Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before coming to select theaters in November and Netflix on Dec. 20.