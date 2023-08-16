Leonard Bernstein’s Kids Defend Bradley Cooper’s Prosthetic Nose in ‘Maestro’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Leonard Bernstein’s Kids Defend Bradley Cooper’s Prosthetic Nose in ‘Maestro’

'We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well,' the Jewish composer's three children Jamie, Alexander and Nina shared

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
US actor Bradley Cooper arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Leonard Bernstein's children are defending Bradley Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose in Maestro, in which he stars as the famous Jewish composer.

"Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration," Bernstein's three children Jamie, Alexander and Nina posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

They continued, "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts."

"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well," the statement noted. "Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

The trio's statement concluded: "At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can't wait for the world to see his creation."

Reps for Cooper did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Read More

Social media users had mixed reactions to the family's statement, with one person writing, "It is comforting to hear the family was consulted and approved of the portrayal. But to accuse people with concerns of disingenuously trying to tear down Bradley Cooper out of jealousy for his success is... a choice."

Another added, "I just think it's weird that a decent amount of people in the Jewish community have said, 'I think it's a problem that a non-Jew is wearing a prosthetic nose to play a Jew,' and Bernstein's family response is, 'Why are people trying to take Bradley Cooper down a notch.'"

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Netflix film dropped Tuesday. Maestro follows the life of Bernstein, with a central focus on his romance with Felicia Montealegre, played by two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan.

Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Sam Nivola, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy also star.

Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before coming to select theaters in November and Netflix on Dec. 20.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.