Lena Headey Reveals Starring on ‘Game of Thrones’ Made Certain Aspects of Her Career ‘Harder’

Lena Headey is getting candid about how her life-changing role in HBO's Game of Thrones has impacted her life since the show's wrap in 2019.
"Thrones was such a surprise," Headey, who portrayed Cersei Lannister for eight seasons on the wildly popular drama, told People. "But there was no part of me that went, 'Oh, it's done now. Life's going to be easy.' It opened doors, it made certain things easier. It also made things feel harder because you think, 'What do I do?'"
Though it's been a few years since the show's conclusion, Headey said she still often gets recognized as Cersei.
"I just get love," she admitted. "It's weird when you're on holiday with your kids and you're in the midst of a sandcastle and someone's like, 'Hey!' and you're like, 'Have you seen me?' Those moments still happen, which are bizarre, but people are generally lovely."
Nowadays, Headey stars in another HBO series, White House Plumbers—a political drama that goes behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal. Although, the Bermuda native playfully admitted to her lack of knowledge on the event before signing on.
"I didn't know anything about it—big fat zero," said Headey, who plays Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate ringleader and former CIA operative E. Howard Hunt (portrayed by Woody Harrelson), in the limited series. "I still don't, if you were to quiz me. What I do know is that to get to create this duo with Woody, this sort of portrait of a sh--y marriage, was fun."
While Headey—who is mom to son Wiley, 13, and daughter Teddy, 7—has succeeded in finding other roles outside of Cersei, she said her career is not usually a hot topic of conversation amongst her and her kids.
"If someone says, 'Oh, you're in Game of Thrones', my youngest now says things like, 'What is Game of Thrones?'" Headey told the outlet. "In fact, the other day she went, 'My mommy is in...' And I was like, 'You don't tell people!'"
