Aughts Cutest Couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Just Made a Thriller Together — And It’s on Netflix’s Top 10! - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Aughts Cutest Couple Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Just Made a Thriller Together — And It’s on Netflix’s Top 10!

The movie is a reimagining of 1994’s 'The River Wild,' which starred Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and David Strathairn

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Taran Killam star in 2023’s River WildDávid Lukács/Universal 1440

If you’ve found yourself doom-scrolling through Netflix lately, you might have noticed some familiar faces in an unsung new thriller.

Currently holding a spot on the streaming platform’s top 10 movies, River Wild stars real-life couple and aughts teen soap stars Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. But this onscreen dynamic is far from the teen soap campiness fans have come to know and love from them.

Seriously, if you’re expecting Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf: The Movie, just go comfort-binge your reruns and think of a simpler time. But if you want to see your favorite former teen stars embracing their dark side in a heavy-handed drama, give it a watch. 

Joey (Meester) seems to be checked out of her current relationship as she heads off for a long-overdue fishing trip with her brother Gray (Meester’s Single Parents co-star Taran Killam). 

Adam Brody, Taran Killam, River Wild
Adam Brody and Taran Killam star in 2023's River WildDávid Lukács/Universal 1440

Little does she know, his childhood best friend Trevor (Brody) has also decided to tag along. With a group of adventurers in tow, the trio’s dark history begins to unravel and their expedition soon takes a deadly turn.

Having recently been released from prison, Trevor proves to be a dangerous wild card for the group. As lifelong bonds are tested, Gray sorts through his guilt over the crime that put his friend away and Joey wrestles with the trauma of being assaulted by Trevor when they were younger.

Read More

From writer/director Ben Ketai and co-writer Mike Nguyen Le, the movie is a reimagining of 1994’s The River Wild, which starred Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and David Strathairn. Those are big shoes to fill, and all three leads, last seen together in a love triangle on ABC's Single Parents, clearly worked overtime to match that onscreen energy. 

Still, as a viewer who grew up watching Meester on Gossip Girl and Brody on The OC, as well as Killam on The Amanda Show and Saturday Night Live, seeing this cast deliver such a tense and ominous piece of work can be discombobulating.

The movie’s 84% Tomatometer rating and 36% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes leave something to be desired. But with the ongoing WGA/SAG double strike and a resurging era of indie grassroots grit, River Wild is quite possibly the future of cinema.

It’s definitely worth a watch for loyal fans of its cast, especially those looking for a dark guilty pleasure viewing.

River Wild is now streaming on Netflix.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.