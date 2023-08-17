If you’ve found yourself doom-scrolling through Netflix lately, you might have noticed some familiar faces in an unsung new thriller.

Currently holding a spot on the streaming platform’s top 10 movies, River Wild stars real-life couple and aughts teen soap stars Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. But this onscreen dynamic is far from the teen soap campiness fans have come to know and love from them.

Seriously, if you’re expecting Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf: The Movie, just go comfort-binge your reruns and think of a simpler time. But if you want to see your favorite former teen stars embracing their dark side in a heavy-handed drama, give it a watch.

Joey (Meester) seems to be checked out of her current relationship as she heads off for a long-overdue fishing trip with her brother Gray (Meester’s Single Parents co-star Taran Killam).

Adam Brody and Taran Killam star in 2023's River Wild Dávid Lukács/Universal 1440

Little does she know, his childhood best friend Trevor (Brody) has also decided to tag along. With a group of adventurers in tow, the trio’s dark history begins to unravel and their expedition soon takes a deadly turn.

Having recently been released from prison, Trevor proves to be a dangerous wild card for the group. As lifelong bonds are tested, Gray sorts through his guilt over the crime that put his friend away and Joey wrestles with the trauma of being assaulted by Trevor when they were younger.

From writer/director Ben Ketai and co-writer Mike Nguyen Le, the movie is a reimagining of 1994’s The River Wild, which starred Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon and David Strathairn. Those are big shoes to fill, and all three leads, last seen together in a love triangle on ABC's Single Parents, clearly worked overtime to match that onscreen energy.

Still, as a viewer who grew up watching Meester on Gossip Girl and Brody on The OC, as well as Killam on The Amanda Show and Saturday Night Live, seeing this cast deliver such a tense and ominous piece of work can be discombobulating.

The movie’s 84% Tomatometer rating and 36% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes leave something to be desired. But with the ongoing WGA/SAG double strike and a resurging era of indie grassroots grit, River Wild is quite possibly the future of cinema.

It’s definitely worth a watch for loyal fans of its cast, especially those looking for a dark guilty pleasure viewing.

River Wild is now streaming on Netflix.