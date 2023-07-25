David Letterman isn't straying too far from his humble beginnings.

The iconic late-night talk show host was recently spotted working at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. The grocery chain shared a Facebook photo of Letterman on the job, rocking a Hy-Vee apron and holding a can of Campbell's soup and a measuring cup. He appeared to be getting a little help from a worker, Caden G.

"You never know who you'll bump into while shopping the aisles at Hy-Vee. Thanks for stopping by, David Letterman!" Hy-Vee captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, the grocery store noted that Letterman was in town for its IndyCar Race Weekend, adding that while there, he "revisits his grocery store roots."

That post accompanied a video of Letterman expressing shock that soup cans can now be opened inside the store (without a can opener) and being flabbergasted about the aisle clean-up process, stating that he was "very comfortable" to eat off the floor. He even lived out many childhood dreams and spit into the announcement speaker, sending the noise throughout the store.

"I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent-owned grocery stores and I loved it," he shared. "And if I could give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that."

He then joked, "I don't have all day, of course."