Legendary TV Host David Letterman Works a Shift at a Grocery Store in Iowa - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Legendary TV Host David Letterman Works a Shift at a Grocery Store in Iowa

The retired late-night talk show host helped out at a Des Moines, Iowa, grocery store to mark its annual IndyCar Race weekend

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

David Letterman isn't straying too far from his humble beginnings.

The iconic late-night talk show host was recently spotted working at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. The grocery chain shared a Facebook photo of Letterman on the job, rocking a Hy-Vee apron and holding a can of Campbell's soup and a measuring cup. He appeared to be getting a little help from a worker, Caden G.

"You never know who you'll bump into while shopping the aisles at Hy-Vee. 🛒 Thanks for stopping by, David Letterman!" Hy-Vee captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, the grocery store noted that Letterman was in town for its IndyCar Race Weekend, adding that while there, he "revisits his grocery store roots."

Read More

That post accompanied a video of Letterman expressing shock that soup cans can now be opened inside the store (without a can opener) and being flabbergasted about the aisle clean-up process, stating that he was "very comfortable" to eat off the floor. He even lived out many childhood dreams and spit into the announcement speaker, sending the noise throughout the store.

"I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent-owned grocery stores and I loved it," he shared. "And if I could give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that."

He then joked, "I don't have all day, of course."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.