LeeAnne Locken has always maintained she's a true Texan with no bull and all horns. So when the former Real Housewives of Dallas star was asked about the show's past and a possible reboot, the Bravo star kept it real.

"I think the biggest problem with Dallas was that we weren't all really organic friends," Locken exclusively told The Messenger while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. "While some of us have become friends, I think it's good now to take the group that are friends and move forward with that. Add some new people in there now that we know each other well enough to know what each other's buttons are."

If you ask Locken, RHOD "would be a better show" now because there is a core group of friends that can fight hard but love harder.

LeeAnne Locken runs into Chef Stuart Okeeffe at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon. LeeAnne Locken/Instagram

"Housewives never just want to be petty," she explained. "You always want to bring them back, bring it back to where you can be together in the same room. It should be light-hearted. It shouldn't be dramatic and terroristic."

While Locken isn't ready to share her dream cast just yet, her relationship with former co-star Kary Brittingham appears to have improved. After Brittingham got engaged in July, Locken texted her well wishes.

"I told her how happy I was," she said. "I told her that I was so happy that she has peace in her heart and love in her heart. And she texted me back and she was like, 'LeeAnne, I really, really, really appreciate that.' And I wish her the best of luck. When we're happy, we're happier, better people."

As for Locken's personal life, her marriage to Rich Emberlin appears to be going strong. After viewers watched the pair get married in 2019, Locken insists her love story isn't following any reality TV curse.

"Our secret to success is that we don't try to control each other or direct each other," she said at the Halsey House and Garden in Southampton, New York. "I let him be him. He lets me be me. I feel beyond blessed. He's my hero. He's my Prince Charming."