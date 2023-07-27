LeBron James Says His Family Is ‘Doing Great’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

LeBron James Says His Family Is ‘Doing Great’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

'Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,' LeBron shared

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner and Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
LeBron James talks to son Bronny James after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at on March 28, 2023 in Houston, TexasAlex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

LeBron James' family is happy and healthy.

After his son Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition this week, the four-time NBA champion shared an update on social media Thursday while thanking his fans for their support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.

Read More

Bronny was practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday morning when he collapsed on the court while suffering cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU in stable condition, his family announced Tuesday.

After Bronny graduated from high school in May, the USC men's basketball team announced that he would be wearing his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey.

LeBron's son was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and is set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.