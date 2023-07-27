LeBron James Says His Family Is ‘Doing Great’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James' family is happy and healthy.

After his son Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition this week, the four-time NBA champion shared an update on social media Thursday while thanking his fans for their support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.

Bronny was practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday morning when he collapsed on the court while suffering cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU in stable condition, his family announced Tuesday.

After Bronny graduated from high school in May, the USC men's basketball team announced that he would be wearing his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey.

LeBron's son was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and is set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.