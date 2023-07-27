LeBron James Says His Family Is ‘Doing Great’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James' family is happy and healthy.
After his son Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition this week, the four-time NBA champion shared an update on social media Thursday while thanking his fans for their support.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," LeBron wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."
"Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us," he added.
- LeBron James’ Son Bronny in Stable Condition After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice
- 911 Call Reporting Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Is Released
- Bronny James Doing ‘Amazing’ and Playing Piano Days After Going Into Cardiac Arrest
- Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Likely Caused by Underlying Issue: Expert
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High School
Bronny was practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday morning when he collapsed on the court while suffering cardiac arrest and was rushed to the ICU in stable condition, his family announced Tuesday.
After Bronny graduated from high school in May, the USC men's basketball team announced that he would be wearing his dad's No. 6 on his Trojan jersey.
LeBron's son was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and is set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, Bronny averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment