LeBron James is expanding his efforts to uplift the Ohio community he grew up in.

The Akron native partnered with the East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation to develop an apartment building for the families of students enrolled in his I Promise School. The development has 50 units, which feature fiber optic Wi-fi, community and fitness rooms, and "units that accommodate mobility and sensory needs," according to ABC News 5.

The building, reportedly costing $16.1 million according to the Akron Beacon Journal, had its ribbon cutting and opening on June 8.

The effort is just one of many ways that James has sought to support young people in Akron through the LeBron James Family Foundation. The I Promise School, a public school in Akron, opened in July of 2018, promising a "trauma-informed curriculum" at a school where "students are loved and families are supported," its website says.

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The school also offers free tuition, uniforms and GED and job placement services for parents, among other community support benefits. Now, taking the mission a step further, I Promise parents will be able to house their children in a comfortable, safe environment, equipped with the resources they need to help their children succeed.

One mom expressed the difference that the new housing complex will make in her family's life. "To call this home, it means a good night's rest. It means being able to get up and simply flush the toilet without having to take the back off and use a chain or pencil because something is broken and it's not fixed. It's peace," she told ABC News 5.

A representative for the East Akron Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation said that rent for the two, three and four-bedroom apartments ranges from $700 to around $1,100, and the units are reserved for low-income residents.

Willie McGee, athletic director at the I Promise School, told ABC News 5: "They have somewhere where you can call home that's safe, that you can get a good hot meal and have a good rest at the end of the night—it's really what they try to provide here, and I think they hit the mark."

The LeBron James Family Foundation continues to search for other ways to support Akron families, with ABC News 5 reporting that it will continue developing the area.