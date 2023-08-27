LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are wishing the El Segundo, Calif. Little League team good luck ahead of Sunday’s Little League World Series Final game at noon PT against international champ Curacao.

The Lakers, who know a thing or two about championships, posted a video clip on X, formerly Twitter, with James and other players wishing the team best of luck.

The Lakers have a connection to El Segundo. The team’s training facility, the UCLA Health Training Center, is in the South Bay city located near Los Angeles International Airport.

“Yo, what’s up? This is LeBron James. To Little League, El Segundo squad, good luck to y’all. Go kill it!” James says in a video, posted to the Lakers' official account on X.

A shirtless Rui Hachimura is next. “Good luck guys in the Little League World Series,” he says, before flashing an “L.A.” sign with his hands.

The clip ends with two other Lakers wishing the El Segundo Little League team good luck before the official Lakers logo flashes on the screen.

Supporters of the El Segundo Little League team have been watching the games at Rock & Brews Restaurant in El Segundo, an eatery owned by KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

On Saturday, the El Segundo squad won the U.S. championship with a 6-1 victory over Texas. It was the team’s fourth straight win in an elimination game.