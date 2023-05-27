LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High School

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James paid tribute to his oldest child LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. Friday, on the occasion of his son's high school graduation.

"PROUD," James wrote on Instagram, adding several exclamation points and a carousel of photos documenting Bronny's ceremony at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif.

He also added a video, which included footage of Bronny smiling and laughing as he walked to receive his diploma — plus beaming dad James holding it and showing it off for the camera, once obtained.

Bronny will be heading off to shoot hoops for the University of Southern California in the fall, having shared his commitment to the school earlier to Instagram this month.

James also posted about his son's decision to play for the Trojans, putting up a picture of Bronny signing his letter of intent at Sierra Canyon and noting he was "so damn happy and proud."

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bronny was considered a five-star recruit prior to his commitment. He is the Class of 2023’s No. 21 player, the No. 5 combo guard and the No. 4 player from California.