Lebanon Culture Minister Wants to Ban 'Barbie' Movie for 'Promoting Homosexuality': Report
Entertainment
Lebanon Culture Minister Wants to Ban ‘Barbie’ Movie for ‘Promoting Homosexuality’: Report

Lebanon's General Security agency, which is responsible for the country's censorship decisions, has reportedly been asked to institute the 'Barbie' ban

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Margot Robbie stars in “Barbie.”Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Mohammad Mortada, Lebanon's culture minister, has moved to ban Barbie, claiming that it "promoted homosexuality," according to a report from Reuters on Wednesday.

Mortada asked Lebanon's General Security agency, which is responsible for the country's censorship decisions, to institute the ban.

Lebanon has been known to nix films that conflict with certain religious beliefs, including the 2022 animated film Lightyear, which features a same-sex kiss. Scream VI, meanwhile, was kept from theaters because of "sexual and immoral behavior" and Minions: The Rise of Gru for "offending the Christian faith," according to Beirut Today.

Barbie has already been banned in Vietnam over a map in the film which appears to show China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. A so-called "nine-dash line" can be seen overtaking territory that Vietnam disputes belongs to China.

"We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," Vi Kien Thanh, head of the government entity which leads licensing and censoring foreign films, told the state-run newspaper Tuoi Tre.

In response, Warner Bros. called the map "a child-like crayon drawing," which is not intended to make any "statement."

