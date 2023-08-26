10 Music Podcasts Every Melomaniac Should Listen To - The Messenger
Entertainment.
10 Music Podcasts Every Melomaniac Should Listen To

The perfect auditory companion for your favorite songs and albums

Nina Starner
Happy Asia girl friends influencer wear headphone record podcast onair online live stream talk with follower comment and audient on mobile phone together at studio. Female podcaster, Audio podcast.Getty Images

Ever hear a song so good you just want to talk about it with someone? Or maybe you're loyal to a specific artist and consider yourself ARMY, Navy, a Swiftie, or part of the Beehive? Well, there's a whole slew of podcasts out there that talk about nothing but music, from how earworms are made to dark horse albums from today's biggest artists.

Whether you're the type of person to watch the clock strike midnight on Fridays to hear the newest music release, or you've been listening to the same 50 songs since high school, there's a music podcast out there for you. Here are 10 of our faves:

Song Exploder

Song-Exploder-podcastRadiotopia

Episode length: 15-30 minutes
Episode cadence: Not consistent

A podcast so popular it spawned a Netflix series, Song Exploder is simple: artists join host Hrishikesh Hirway and break down one song, explaining what went into its conception and recording. Whether you’re a fan of Natalie Merchant or Mobb Deep, there’s definitely an episode of this podcast perfect for you.

Questlove Supreme

Questlove Supreme podcastiHeart Podcasts
Episode length: 45 minutes-2 hours
Episode cadence: Wednesdays

Everyone’s familiar with Roots drummer and Oscar-winner Questlove, but you may not have known that he has an incredible music podcast on top of everything else. (Truly, is there anything this guy can’t do?) An interview show that goes incredibly deep with each of its guests, Questlove Supreme has hosted everybody from Michelle Obama to Usher to Chris Rock. This is one music pod you definitely won’t want to miss.

Every Single Album

Every Single Album podcastThe Ringer

Episode length: 45 minutes-2hours
Episode cadence: Not consistent

The title of Every Single Album really breaks down exactly what it’s about: music experts Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard pick apart each album by huge artists like Adele and Harry Styles and, more often than not, Taylor Swift. During the superstar’s Eras tour, Princiotti and Hubbard tackled Swift’s latest releases and the concert itself, declaring it the “Summer of Taylor Swift” on the podcast.

Dissect

Dissect PodcastSpotify

Episode length: 90 minutes-2 hours
Episode cadence: Tuesdays

Available exclusively on Spotify, Dissect devotes each season to just one album and takes it apart piece by piece, analyzing what works well and what doesn’t. Throughout its seasons, Dissect has covered Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR, and even Bo Burnham’s special Inside.

Bandsplain

Episode length: 3 hours
Episode cadence: Not consistent

Bandsplain does more than just break down music you’ll probably love: it does so in a creative way. Host Yasi Salek and his guest curate a playlist featuring one artist or band’s essential tracks, and analyze them one by one. Recent deep dives include The Talking Heads, Dave Matthews Band, and The National.

Popcast

Episode length: 1 hour
Episode cadence: Not consistent

A New York Times podcast, Popcast is a breezy news podcast that discusses the latest news in pop music, whether they’re tackling Addison Rae’s foray into music, debating if there really is such a thing as “song of the summer,” or reviewing the newest releases from buzzy artists like Olivia Rodrigo. Popcast may not release episodes consistently, but they do churn out enough each month to keep you coming back for more.

Tiny Desk Concerts - Audio

Episode length: Varies
Episode cadence: Not consistent

If you’re familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, where huge artists visit the NPR offices and perform a scaled-down acoustic set, you’ll be thrilled to hear you can listen to them on the go if you’re not able to watch the video component. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Lenny Kravitz to Harry Styles to BTS has appeared on the series, so there’s something for everyone.

Louder Than a Riot

Episode length: 1 hour
Episode cadence: Thursdays

Louder Than a Riot’s official description gets right to the point: “Hip-hop emerged from the voices of the unheard. But freedom doesn't ring the same for everyone.” This podcast looks at the ways that Black women and queer people have been disenfranchised within the world of hip-hop, with recent installments looking at Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting and aftermath.

Name 3 Songs

Name three songs podcastW!ZARD Studios

Episode length: 45-90 minutes
Episode cadence: Tuesdays

Sara Feigin and Jenna Million created Name 3 Songs for one specific reason: to address misogyny and sexism within the music industry. Each week, they discuss how they can unlearn musical prejudices that exist thanks to society and the patriarchy, but they also just have a great time talking about Taylor Swift’s re-records, political issues, or the Barbie movie.

Switched On Pop

Episode length: 30-40 minutes
Episode cadence: Tuesdays

Ever wonder why a great pop song burrows its way into your brain until you’re humming it under your breath around the clock? Switched On Pop will teach you why. Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding delve into why songs like “Stacy’s Mom” and “Get Lucky” became such massive hits, so not only will you get to revisit some amazing songs, you’ll learn exactly what makes them classic.

