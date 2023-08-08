The cause of death for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of legendary actor Robert De Niro, has been released.

The New York City chief medical examiner confirmed to The Messenger that Rodriguez died an accidental death from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

In July, the detective unit at the First Precinct of the New York Police Department (NYPD) exclusively confirmed to The Messenger that there was an "ongoing" investigation into the 19-year-old's death.

The teen's mom, actress and filmmaker Drena De Niro, announced his death on Instagram on July 2. She later claimed that her son was "sold fentanyl-laced pills" after an Instagram user had asked how he died.

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

Rodriguez's father, artist Carlos Mare, shared an all-black image on Instagram following his death. He later broke his silence in another Instagram post, writing in part, "If you knew him you would know... Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends, he... loved his life and was curious about the world."

In a statement sent to The Messenger, Robert added: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."