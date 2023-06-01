Leah Remini Is ‘Relieved’ After Danny Masterson’s Rape Conviction

Leah Remini is speaking out following the guilty verdict in Danny Masterson's rape case.

The Emmy Award winner and ex-Scientologist showed her support for his victims and praised those who helped convict the That ‘70s Show actor after he was convicted Wednesday on two of three forcible rape charges. He now faces up to 30 years in prison.

"The two guilty verdicts in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson are a relief," Remini wrote in a statement on Twitter, calling his accusers "heroes" for overcoming "vicious attacks and harassment" from the Church of Scientology and Masterson's legal team.

She continued, "Nevertheless, they soldiered on, determined to seek justice."

"While it is up to them to decide whether they are satisfied with this verdict, I am relieved that Danny Masterson is facing some justice after over two decades of brutal sexual violence with no criminal consequences," added Remini.

The King of Queens actress also commended Masterson's former girlfriend Chrissie Bixler, whose 2001 rape charge against her ex was met with a hung jury.

"This case would not have moved forward and resulted in two guilty verdicts if it were not for you," Remini wrote. "I am sorry you didn't receive a guilty verdict on your charges; you deserved one. But please never forget that justice would not have been served if it were not for you."

Prosecutor Ariel Anson said in her closing argument that Masterson, a lifelong member of the Church of Scientology, abused his position as an "upstart" in the church to take advantage of his victims.

"Like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey," Anson argued. "The church taught his victims that rape isn't rape, that you cause this and above all you aren't allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he's untouchable."

Masterson's attorney Philip Cohen responded: "Why have we heard so much about Scientology? Could it be there's problems otherwise with the government's case?"

Cohen did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.