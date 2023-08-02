Leah Remini Announces Lawsuit Against Church of Scientology for Harassment and Defamation

Leah Remini says she's suing the Church of Scientology and leader David Miscavige in a new lawsuit that alleges various claims — including harassment, stalking and defamation.

In a statement released via her social media accounts Wednesday, Remini announced that she had filed the suit and claims that the Church's objective is to "silence" her for her work advocating for victims of Scientology.

"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved," the actress wrote. "While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades."

Remini continued, "People who share what they've experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets."

The King of Queens star has become well-known as an outspoken critic of the Church since breaking with the organization in 2013. She has previously claimed that the Church's Office of Special Affairs (OSA) retaliated against her after she spoke out against them. In 2015, she wrote a memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and in 2016, produced the A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which ended in 2019.

In the suit reportedly filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Remini also alluded to claims of harassment and stalking towards others who have investigated or otherwise turned away from the Church, such as law enforcement officers and journalists.

"The press has a right to report about Scientology without facing a sophisticated intelligence operation from Scientology to destroy their personal lives and their careers," Remini wrote. "Law enforcement authorities have a right to investigate crimes in Scientology without fear that they will lose their jobs."

The actress also claimed she believes that the Church is infringing on certain rights of members, such as the right to have welfare checks and the right to freedom of speech in entertainment.

Leah Remini, recipient of the Truth to Power Award, poses during the 2019 IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Pictures on December 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Children, mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles have a right to request welfare checks on their family members without fear of an operation activated against them by Scientology for doing so," she wrote. "Those in the entertainment business should have a right to tell jokes and stories without facing an operation from Scientology which uses its resources in Hollywood to destroy their lives and careers."

Remini finished her statement, "With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back."

The Church of Scientology responded to Remini's lawsuit in a statement given to The Messenger a day later on Thursday. It reads:

"This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy. Remini spreads hate and falsehoods for a decade and is now offended when people exercise their right to free speech, exposing her for what she is—an anti-free speech bigot.

Remini’s complaints are like an anti-Semite complaining about the Jewish Anti-Defamation League for exposing the anti-Semite’s bigotry and propaganda.

Remini’s obsession with attacking her former religion, by spreading falsehoods and hate speech, has generated threats of and actual violence against the Church and its members as evidenced by multiple criminal convictions of individuals poisoned by Remini’s propaganda.

All the while, Remini has profited handsomely from her fabrications, through the sale of hate books, hate podcasts and paid-for tabloid hate television.

Now that Remini’s propaganda has been exposed, Remini has spun entirely out of control by filing a frivolous lawsuit attempting to stop free speech exposing her false propaganda. Remini’s decade of harassment and fabrications are all coming back to haunt her.

If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her.

While Remini was in the Church, she had to restrain her antisocial traits. She said so herself—that Scientology was the only thing keeping her “monster” at bay.

The Church is not intimidated by Remini’s latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech. If Remini does not believe in free speech, then she should consider emigrating to Russia."