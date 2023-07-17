Fans of Here Lies Love's Lea Salonga snuck their way backstage after a recent performance, prompting a necessary discussion about boundaries.
The incident, which was recorded and uploaded to YouTube, shows fans arriving at Salonga's dressing room unannounced and asking for a picture.
"Who are you? I'm so sorry, I don't know who you are," the actress said. "Unless you're on the guest list we cannot have you back here."
One person then claimed that they were friends with a co-producer of the show, a statement that Salonga later refuted. When she asked them to wait by the stage door, where fans typically gather to get autographs and take photos, the group didn't comply. Instead, they stopped in the hallway to try to snap a picture, all while filming the Aladdin and Mulan voice actress.
The Tony Award winner eventually relented and agreed to take a photo.
The Broadway star later took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident.
"When one of our lead producers and our dance captain saw the video and learned about what happened, they said, 'You were still very nice, if that were me I would've cussed at them and kicked them out,'" Salonga tweeted on Sunday. "I'm not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries. If I lose fans as a result, so be it."
The Messenger has reached out to the production of Here Lies Love for a statement.
