Lea Michele to Miss Week of ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Testing Positive for COVID

Lea Michele is temporarily stepping away from the Broadway stage.
On Tuesday, Funny Girl's official Instagram page confirmed the actress will be taking a break from performing after contracting COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid," the Broadway show announced. "She will be out of the show this week and will return on Tuesday, May 23rd."
But in true Broadway fashion, the show must go on.
Previous star Julie Benko will reprise the role of Michele's character Fanny Brice in her absence, with Ephie Aardema taking the lead for the May 19 performance.
Back in September, Michele agreed to take on the revival of Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein's exit in July 2022. While the former Glee star was only supposed to stay on until June, Michele extended her run after having a positive experience.
"I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years," the Spring Awakening actress said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March. "I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The Broadway show announced its plans for one last curtain call on Sept. 3. The production will then begin a North American tour with a cast that has yet to be announced.
But before it's time to say goodbye, Michele promised to savor every performance under the Broadway lights.
"What an incredible six months it's been living this DREAM COME TRUE!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support during this unbelievably magical time! Love you all!"
