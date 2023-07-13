Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith 10 years after his death.

"Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten," the Funny Girl star captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair on Instagram Thursday.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all," she continued before seemingly referencing Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March last year. "I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together."

The Broadway actress also reposted the photo to her Instagram Story, simply adding a red heart emoji to the slide.

Fans joined the Mayor actress in remembering Monteith, who was 31 years old when he was found dead at Vancouver's Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on July 13, 2013. Authorities later confirmed he died of a "mixed drug toxicity" of heroin and alcohol.

"Crying was on my to do list today so thank you," one fan wrote in the comments section of Michele's post, while another added: "He's watching you from above with the biggest smile on his face, he couldn't be more proud of the person you become, he will live in the heart of us forever… love you both so much."

Michele and Monteith, who both starred on Ryan Murphy's hit TV musical series Glee together, dated from 2012 until the time of his death.

While speaking to Glamour UK in February 2014, the Scream Queens alum opened up about what the couple had planned for their future, telling the outlet, "We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin. We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it."

She added: "When you're at that place in your life with someone, you talk about everything. But today I feel like I was given the best part of Cory, and I'm thankful for that."