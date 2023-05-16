Lea Michele Brings Son Ever on Stage Nearly 2 Months After His Health Scare

Lea Michele celebrated Mother's Day in a special way – with son Ever joining her onstage after her Funny Girl performance on Sunday.
In a TikTok video captured by a fan in the crowd, the former Glee actress can be seen taking the stage during the curtain call. After taking a bow, the Broadway star walked over to the side of the stage, where Ever, 2, handed her a bouquet of flowers before getting scooped up in the arms of his mom as fans collectively cooed and cheered.
The toddler appeared to love the stage as much as Michele, waving to the crowd as they continued to cheer him on.
Ever's onstage appearance comes shortly after he was hospitalized for a "scary health issue" in March, which caused the singer to miss some Funny Girl performances that month. Weeks later, Michele suggested that her son was back in the hospital, sharing a photo of him curled up in bed under a blanket.
"Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry," she wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, "Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose [the] hospital bathroom."
She continued: "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be OK. But it still hurts."
Michele and her husband welcomed Ever in August 2020, just one year after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019. They were first romantically linked in 2017.
"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple previously told People magazine of their big day. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."
