Lawyers for Travis Scott and 10-Year-Old Victim Exchange Words After Release of Police Report

Lawyers for Travis Scott and a 10-year-old boy who was one of 10 concertgoers killed at the 2021 Astroworld festival are exchanging words in wake of the release of Friday’s 1,266-page police report about the tragedy.

Scott’s lawyers claimed over the weekend that the release of the report by Houston police was timed to sabotage the release of Scott’s new album, Utopia, according to TMZ.

Bob Hilliard, an attorney for the family of Ezra Blount, a 10-year-old killed in the crowd crush, called those comments “tone deaf,” according to the outlet.

"For an artist making his living with music, these are stunningly tone-deaf comments about this preventable tragedy that took so many lives and injured so many,” Hilliard said. "Of course they would only focus on how the report's release date hurts their album sales instead of the facts contained inside of the report."

Scott attorney Ted Anastasiou later fired back. "As we've said before, the Houston police report confirmed Travis' concern for his fans' safety,” he told TMZ.

"The report contains the same exact evidence that was presented to the Houston grand jury that decided there was no basis for charges against Travis. To use that report to try to blame Travis for the Astroworld tragedy doesn't just defy logic, but can be seen as nothing but a cynical attempt to exploit the victims and gaslight the public," Anastasiou said.

The family of Blount and other victims still have civil suits against the rapper pending and Hilliard told TMZ the police report does not let Scott off the hook. "For Mr. Scott to allow his lawyers and spokespeople to make the reckless and untrue statement that just because he was not indicted means he's blame-free is arrogant and insulting to the memory of 10-year-old Ezra as well as the other victims of this terrible night."