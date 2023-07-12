Lawyer for Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Says ‘All Is Good’ After Latest Hearing (Exclusive)

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce battle continues.

On Wednesday, Baumgartner and her attorneys appeared in court alongside Costner's legal team for a hearing. The Yellowstone actor was not in attendance.

Baumgartner sat quietly next to her lawyers in court and never spoke to the judge. When leaving, she remained quiet while her attorney John Rydell exclusively told The Messenger, "All is good."

Costner's attorney Laura Wasser declined to comment.

Baumgartner's team requested a four-day trial, and Costner's party requested the same. Both parties also asked for the trial to take place at the end of November, but the judge was unable to find an opening in his schedule. Both sides will return to court on Aug. 2 in hopes of finalizing a trial date.

"I'll do the best I can," the judge said of scheduling.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. One day later, Costner said in a statement that "circumstances beyond his control" resulted in him "having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Amid their split, both parties have gone back and forth on different issues, including child support.

Baumgartner has asked in court documents for $248,000 a month in child support for their three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13 — Yahoo reported.

Costner, however, stated in court docs that he can't afford all the demands his estranged wife is requesting of him.

"Christine's assertion that our three teenage children 'need' $248,000 ... a month to live is astonishing to me and ... not accurate," Costner wrote, per Yahoo. "Nor can I afford to pay those amounts and pay my living and business expenses without liquidating assets."

Earlier this week, a judge tentatively ruled that Baumgartner would get $129,755 per month in child support.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Costner has also tentatively been ordered to pay $200,000 in attorney fees and $100,000 in forensics costs.

Costner and Baumgartner will also split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities.