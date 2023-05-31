Kelli Giddish is expanding her family this summer.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star is pregnant and expecting her third baby, her rep confirms to The Messenger.

This will be Giddish and husband Beau Richards' first child together. The actress is already mom to sons Ludo and Charlie with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn.

Fans speculated that Giddish may be expecting when her Law & Order character Amanda Rollins showed up with a baby bump on a recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In addition, Giddish was seen with a visible bump while celebrating Memorial Day weekend with New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis.

"A perfect closing to a perfect #memorialdayweekend," Mallis shared on Instagram Tuesday. "@mr_stan_herman hosted a weenie roast and @grntgrnbrg grilled and @jeffreybanksdesign made his famous #potatoesalad and a very pregnant @kelligiddish joined us!"

After 12 seasons, Giddish said goodbye to SVU in December 2022 and explained why it felt like the right time to bid farewell.

"I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins'," she told Variety in December 2022. "There’s a lot of joy to be experienced."

And while Kiddish briefly returned to the Law & Order family this month, it's unclear what her character's future holds on the small screen.

"The door is un-shut," she told the publication. "Dick Wolf has got such a fertile universe that’s going on, that people can pop up in different places. That’s really a cool thing that he’s created."

People was first to report the pregnancy news.