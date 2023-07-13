Alana Thompson, known by reality television fans as "Honey Boo Boo," continues to remain estranged from her father, according to sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

In an interview with People magazine published Thursday, Efird — who is Thompson's sister and legal guardian — claimed that Alana's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is "not involved at all" in Alana's life. (Efird, whose father is Michael Anthony Ford, and Alana share mother "Mama June" Shannon.)

"He wasn't even at Alana's graduation," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star told the publication. "She hasn't spoken to him in a year now."

Speaking ahead of the Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 6 finale, Efird said that she is "unaware of how [Alana's father] is doing at all."

"We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," she continued. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations."

According to TMZ, "Sugar Bear" is allegedly in rehab. In the 2022 season of Mama June, both Alana's father and mother were shown signing over custody of the now 17-year-old to Efird and her husband, Joshua.

The Efirds have been the sole caretakers of Alana since 2022 (along with their own four children), but Efird said that their mother has been increasingly present in their lives again. According to Efird, it was "definitely a huge relief having mama back."

"It's nice to give that role back to mama," she continued, referring to their mother "Mama June." "I feel like it's a relief for me because I don't have as much on my plate with already having, raising five kids."

"She's actually a part and has been a part of the graduating process with Alana, which you guys will see obviously on Friday night," Efird said.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 6 finale airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.