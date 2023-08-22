Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour Reuniting the Fugees - The Messenger
Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour Reuniting the Fugees

The groundbreaking album was the first hip-hop album to receive an Album of the Year Grammy

Published
Taylor Henderson
Ms. Lauryn HillTaylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Twenty-five years after the release of Lauryn Hill's Grammy Award-winning debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the singer-songwriter is celebrating the anniversary of her groundbreaking album with a new tour.

In just under a month, Hill will embark on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour around the U.S. and perform songs off album, "revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans," according to a press release.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," said Hill in a statement Tuesday. "I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

The album was the first hip-hop album to receive an Album of the Year Grammy Award, and Hill was the first woman to be nominated for ten Grammys in one year as well as the first woman to win five Grammys in one night.

"I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music," Hill continued. "I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn't belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

The Fugees, the group Hill was a part of in the '90s, are also reuniting for their first tour in years to co-headline the tour on all U.S. and Canadian dates. Jamaican pop singer Koffee will also join Hill on the tour.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
9/23 - New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival
10/1 - Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival
10/3 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)
10/5 - Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)
10/7 - Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival
10/17 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)
10/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)
10/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)
10/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)
10/26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)
10/30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)
11/2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (with Fugees)
11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)
11/7 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)
11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

