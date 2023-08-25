What Lauryn Hill Really Meant by ‘Miseducation’ and Other Insights She’s Revealed About Her Classic Debut Album

There are promising debut albums, and then there's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The singer, rapper and songwriter first commanded the world's attention with her brilliant performances on the Fugees' chart-topping 1996 LP The Score, but she soared even further when she struck out on her own two years later with Miseducation, which came out 25 years ago today.

It's a complex, brilliant and sometimes wrenchingly emotional statement that's now considered an outright masterpiece. In 1999, Hill became the first woman ever to take home five Grammys in one night, including Album of the Year — the first time that trophy had gone to a hip-hop album. And in the latest Rolling Stone survey of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Miseducation ranked at No. 10, the highest entry for any hip-hop album.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill wrote earlier this week in a statement announcing a Miseducation anniversary tour, kicking off next month. "I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

Hill famously never released a proper follow-up. To date, her only other album releases are a greatest-hits compilation and a 2002 installment of MTV Unplugged. Hill's scarcity on record only serves to highlight the genius of her debut. She rarely gives interviews these days, but over the years, she has had had several revealing conversations with journalists about Miseducation. The following quotes, most drawn from contemporary interviews and some from later retrospectives, give a window into Hill's mindset both before, during and after the creation of her masterpiece.

On the importance of making her own statement

In a 2021 email interview with Rolling Stone, Hill wrote that "the Fugees absolutely set up The Miseducation to be as big and as well received as it was. When I decided that I wanted to try a solo project I was met with incredible resistance and discouragement from a number of places that should have been supportive, so that had a motivating factor, but it was less about proving myself and more about creating something I wanted to see and hear exist in the world. There were ideas, notions and concepts that I wanted to exist, I set off in a particular direction and kept going. Initially, I intended to work with other producers and artists but found that what I wanted to say and hear may have been too idiosyncratic at the time to just explain it and have someone else try to make it. It had to be made in a more custom manner. The team of people who would ultimately be involved, we all witnessed as it took form. It was unique and exciting."

On what the album title really meant

"You know 'Miseducation'… every day it means something more to me," Hill said in a 2000 on-camera interview. "People automatically thought, oh, she must have meant 'the teachers didn't teach anything,' but that wasn't it. The meaning behind it was really sort of a catch in me learning that when I thought I was my most wise, I was really not wise at all. And in my humility, and in those places that most people wouldn't expect a lesson to come from, that's where I learned so much. And so I turned the phrase 'Miseducation,' not because it was a miseducation per se, but just because it was sort of contrary to what the world says is 'education.' This education that came from life and experience and not necessarily academic, all academic, but related to living."

On how pregnancy informed the album

During the writing of the album, Hill was pregnant with her first child, Zion, and she has often spoken about how pregnancy informed the music.

"When some women are pregnant, their hair and their nails grow, but for me it was my mind and ability to create," she told Ebony in 1998. “I had the desire to write in a capacity that I hadn't done in a while. I don't know if it's a hormonal or emotional thing... I was very in touch with my feelings at the time. Every time I got hurt, every time I was disappointed, every time I learned, I just wrote a song.”

Looking back on the same period in 2021, she wrote to Rolling Stone:

"It's a wild thing to say but I was left alone during my pregnancies for the most part. It was like all of the people with all of their demands had to check themselves when I was pregnant. The resulting peace may have contributed to that sense of feeling more creative. I was pregnant with my first child during the making of The Miseducation and the situation was complicated, so I was motivated to find more stability and safety for myself and for my child, that definitely pushed me to disregard what appeared as limitations. If I struggled to fight for myself, I had someone else to fight for. This also introduced my first son's father, Rohan Marley, into the picture, who at that time, was a protective presence. If there were people or forces attempting to prevent me from creating, he played a role in helping to keep that at bay."

On gaining perspective from pain

Prior to going solo, Hill had been romantically involved with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean, whom many believe to be the inspiration for the album's painful breakup songs including "Ex-Factor."

"I'd gone through a lot: a huge emotional and spiritual battle prior to the creation of that album, and the funny thing is that while I was going in the battle, I couldn't see my hand [in front of] my face; I couldn't see anything because I was so emotionally entangled in everything that I had gone through," she later said. "But once I was delivered from that situation and once I got the perspective, I was able to look back at heartache and look back at pain and disappointment. For some reason, it all was so clear. The picture started to form itself; the songs started to create themselves. I was able to look back and be a narrator of my own situation. But the interesting thing is that it couldn't happen when I was in the middle of the confusion."

On getting over a "naive" way of thinking

"[Miseducation] was about a young woman in the music industry and the pitfalls, the snares, the traps, and they don't stop; they keep coming. They don't stop," she said in 2000. "I think that because I grew up with such a loving family structure, I thought that everybody did, and therefore I thought that everybody reaped the benefit of that love. Pretty naive way to think and so I learned very important lessons about people and their voids, and how when you have void, like a black hole, it just sucks and consumes everything into it… I met a lot of those people. Here I was, this ship: 'I just want to love.' But a lot of black holes, a lot of people with a lot of deep, painful voids, who found it easy to take advantage and to manipulate and to deceive someone [like] me, who 'All I want to do is love.'"

On the importance of imperfection

In a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, Hill explained that with Miseducation, she wanted to "write songs that lyrically move me and have the integrity of reggae and the knock of hip-hop and the instrumentation of classic soul. [My engineer and I worked on] a sound that's raw. I like the rawness of you being able to hear the scratch in the vocals. I don’t ever want that taken away. I don't like to use compressors and take away my textures, because I was raised on music that was recorded before technology advanced to the place where it could be smooth. I wanna hear that thickness of sound. You can't get that from a computer, because a computer's too perfect. But that human element, that's what makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. I love that."

On communicating across generations

"I think my intention was simply to make something that made my foremothers and forefathers in music and social and political struggle know that someone received what they’d sacrificed to give us, and to let my peers know that we could walk in that truth, proudly and confidently," she wrote in 2021. "At that time, I felt like it was a duty or responsibility to do so. I saw the economic and educational gaps in black communities and although I was super young myself, I used that platform to help bridge those gaps and introduce concepts and information that 'we' needed even if 'we' didn’t know 'we' wanted it yet."

On divine inspiration

"I think that all this music is divinely inspired," Hill said around the time of the album's release. "I wake up out my sleep and write lyrics. So it would be real silly of me to take the credit for something that I know I was inspired to do. It really is just God saying, 'Here's a message; go spread it.'"

On her Grammy wins

"I feel very blessed," she told MTV in 1999 after her big Grammy wins. "Who could ask for an album that I poured my heart and soul into... to see people receive it like this is a huge reward, and I'm very thankful."

On the second album that never was

"Interestingly enough, [Miseducation] was all about what I feel, and it's going to be interesting to see what the next record becomes," she said in 2000. "That will probably be about what I think as opposed to what I feel, everything that I feel. It'll be what I feel still, but it's also going to be something conscious. A lot of [Miseducation] was unconscious creation, unconscious creativity because I was so overwhelmingly emotional. …

"Who knows what that will be?" she continued, speculating on her next album. "Because I think that what I've consciously decided to do is be patient and wait for those instructions again, as opposed to the instruction from the record company. Unfortunately, I can't fulfill their needs, because it's devoid of all feeling. I have to make sure that what I create… I never want to condescend. There are a lot of people who condescend to the audience; they just think, 'Oh, they'll like anything. Just throw a beat on it and put your voice on it.' But if it doesn't move me, then I don't think it's worthy enough to put out there and move someone else. It has to be something that is something that I need personally."