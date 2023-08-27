Lauren Sánchez was honored at This is About Humanity’s fifth annual fundraising soirée Saturday, where she gave a moving speech with a loving reference to fiancé Jeff Bezos.

Addressing attendees at the event, which was held at actor Henry Winkler’s house in Los Angeles, Sánchez explained her dedication to the organization dedicated to raising awareness and support for separated and reunified families at the U.S.-Mexico border, and to which she has personally donated $1 million.

Noting "I never thought I would be here," Sánchez described her childhood in Albuquerque, N.M., growing up with a grandmother who worked two jobs. She went on to detail getting "lost" in the school system as a student struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia, before a teacher in community college reached out to help.

"Someone out there looked at me and believed in me," Sánchez recalled. "My journalism teacher noticed I was struggling in school, getting in trouble, and that I didn't sign up to write for the school paper. So she questioned my reluctance...She encouraged me to write a story assuring me that punctuation and spelling didn't matter."

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner, and Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This Is About Humanity, attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"I poured my heart into that essay and after reading it, the teacher uttered the words that would change my life forever. She said, 'You're not dumb. You just can't spell.'"

"Why am I telling you this story?" the longtime media professional continued. "Because of that one person who took an interest in me, one person, one who treated me with kindness, respect, and humanity. One person who believed in me. I learned how to believe in myself."

"Humanity is all about just treating people with love, compassion, and humanity, and giving them a crucial step up," she concluded, adding, "Jeff, I just want to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference."

The star-studded event included a host of A-list guests including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Brian Grazer, Leslie Grossman, D-Arcy Carden, Jordana Brewster, Kimora Lee Simmons, Rachel Zoe and David Foster and Katherine McPhee Foster.

Longoria presented Sánchez with her honor, noting, “I’m so blown away by the woman that Lauren is.”

This Is About Humanity, founded in 2018 by Elsa Marie Collins, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, directly addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities. Through education and the assembling of a community of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscally sponsored fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.