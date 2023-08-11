Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After Wildfires
'Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves,' Sánchez shared
At least one billionaire couple is paying it forward.
After devastating wildfires in Hawaii left at least 59 people dead and the island of Maui in unrecognizable ruin, Lauren Sánchez announced Friday that she and Jeff Bezos will be donating $100 million to help rebuild the town of Lāhainā and surrounding communities.
"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated," she shared in an Instagram post. "The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided."
Sánchez's statement continued, "Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are Engaged
- The Real Story Behind Jeff Bezos’ Yacht Figurehead (No, It’s Not His Fiancée Lauren Sánchez)
- Every Nice Thing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Have Said About Each Other So Far
- Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Souls Connect on a Deeper Level,’ Says Source
- Maui Locals Concerned Hawaii Wildfire Rebuild Could Squeeze Them Out of Their Homes
- Jeff Bezos Forks Out $68 Million for Waterfront Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’
The Emmy-winning journalist and the Amazon founder's forthcoming contributions come a day after Hawaii Gov. Josh Green referred to the wildfires as "likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history."
"It's going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government all the way up to the federal level, especially given President Biden's approval of my disaster declaration request today," the Governor's Thursday statement continued. "It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy."
While 59 people have been confirmed dead due to the disaster, officials warn that number will continue to climb as there could be as many as 1,000 people still missing.
The series of wildfires began Tuesday with a State of Emergency being announced by Wednesday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2’s Hopper and Defection Powers Are Going to ‘Change the Game’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Cinematographer Says He’d Be ‘Thrilled’ to Shoot Taylor Swift’s Self-Directed Debut FeatureEntertainment
- Ashley Judd Walks the Alps More Than 2 Years After Shattering Leg: ‘Stunning Recovery’Entertainment
- Lionel Richie Disappoints 20K Fans After Canceling Show an Hour Before Its StartEntertainment
- ‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, AgainBusiness
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Debuts Bleached Blond HairEntertainment
- Former Van Halen Bassist Michael Anthony Shares Video From Maui Amid Wildfires, Sammy Hagar Offers SupportEntertainment
- Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is AroundEntertainment
- Chrishell Stause Slams Fans Who Want Her and Jason Oppenheim Back Together: ‘Never Happening’Entertainment
- Shelley Smith, Fashion Model, TV Actress and Champion for IVF, Dead at 70Entertainment
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral HitmakerEntertainment
- Austin Butler Shares Career Advice ‘Elvis’ Co-Star Tom Hanks Gave Him Post-FilmEntertainment