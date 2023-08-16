Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle On What Would’ve Been His 38th Birthday - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle On What Would’ve Been His 38th Birthday

'Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,' the actress shared more than four years after the rapper's death

Taylor Henderson
Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.Steve Granitz/WireImage

Over four years after his death, actress Lauren London paid a special tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle with an Instagram post on his birthday on Tuesday.

"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more," she wrote alongside a blue heart emoji and a checkered flag emoji. "I love you."

Hussle would have turned 38 years old on Aug. 15. He died March 31, 2019, at age 33.

Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland were among the celebrities in the comments section to leave their condolences and blue heart emojis.

London and Hussle were romantically involved and shared a child together, but were reportedly never officially married.

Hussle after being shot and killed by Eric Holder Jr. outside of the rapper’s store Marathon in Los Angeles. Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February.

London spoke candidly about her grief earlier this year on People's Every Day podcast, saying, "I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm like angry about it. And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else."

