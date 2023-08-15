Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’ - The Messenger
Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’

Von Trier, the director behind 'Dogville' and 'Nymphomaniac,' told Instagram followers: 'On a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner'

Thea Glassman
Danish director Lars Von Trier poses on May 14, 2018 during a photocall for the film “The House that Jack Built” at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Lars von Trier, the director behind Dogville and Nymphomaniac, put out a personal ad on Instagram.

The filmmaker took to social media to share a video in which he spoke directly to the camera, asking for interested parties to contact him about a relationship.

"I don't know what I've dragged myself into this time," von Trier began. "So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear. I am 67 years old. I have Parkinson's, OCD and, at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with any luck I should still have a few decent movies left in me."

He added that he's looking for a "female girlfriend/muse" and included an email address for contacting him. "Despite all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner," the director added. "Thank you for your infinite patience."

The Messenger reached out to the email mentioned in the video and his production company for comment. 

Von Trier was accused of sexual harassment by Björk in 2017. The singer, who worked with the director on the 2000 drama Dancer in the Dark, said Von Trier's "sulked and punished" her when she turned down his advances. Von Trier has denied the accusations.

"After each take the director ran up to me and wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of all crew or alone and stroked me sometimes for minutes against my wishes," Björk wrote on Facebook. "While filming in Sweden, he threatened to climb from his room's balcony over to mine in the middle of the night with a clear sexual intention, while his wife was in the room next door."

