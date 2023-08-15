Lars von Trier, the director behind Dogville and Nymphomaniac, put out a personal ad on Instagram.
The filmmaker took to social media to share a video in which he spoke directly to the camera, asking for interested parties to contact him about a relationship.
"I don't know what I've dragged myself into this time," von Trier began. "So before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear. I am 67 years old. I have Parkinson's, OCD and, at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with any luck I should still have a few decent movies left in me."
He added that he's looking for a "female girlfriend/muse" and included an email address for contacting him. "Despite all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner," the director added. "Thank you for your infinite patience."
The Messenger reached out to the email mentioned in the video and his production company for comment.
Von Trier was accused of sexual harassment by Björk in 2017. The singer, who worked with the director on the 2000 drama Dancer in the Dark, said Von Trier's "sulked and punished" her when she turned down his advances. Von Trier has denied the accusations.
"After each take the director ran up to me and wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of all crew or alone and stroked me sometimes for minutes against my wishes," Björk wrote on Facebook. "While filming in Sweden, he threatened to climb from his room's balcony over to mine in the middle of the night with a clear sexual intention, while his wife was in the room next door."
- Dachshund ‘Beenie Von Weenie’ Races to Victory as Fastest Wiener In the West
- ‘Freaks, Gleeks and Dawson’s Creek’ Author on the Biggest Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From TV’s Best Teen Shows (Exclusive)
- Instagram and Facebook Overrun with Ads for Ozempic, Other Weight Loss Drugs
- Robert De Niro Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby with Girlfriend Tiffany Chen
- Florida Teen and Girlfriend Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting Over Instagram Posts
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup FinalEntertainment
- ‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment