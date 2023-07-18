Lance Armstrong Threatens to Bail on ‘Stars on Mars’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Lance Armstrong Threatens to Bail on ‘Stars on Mars’

It comes after fights over trans athletes and his beef with Ariel Winter

Published
Craig Rosen
Lance Armstrong.Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Stars on Mars, "Leaks in the Hab."

Lance Armstrong is threatening to ride off the reality series Stars on Mars.

It comes after the former pro cyclist got into a major beef with several of the other contestants on the Fox reality competition show over his opinions on trans athletes and his fights with fellow contestant Ariel Winter.

On Monday’s episode, the group voted for the Modern Family star to be the new Base Commander. However, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch pointed out that it might be a bad idea since there’s so much conflict between Winter, 25, and Armstrong, 51. Winter was offended and that’s when Armstrong dropped the bomb.

"Ariel, let me make this really simple: I don't need the drama," Armstrong said during the team meeting. "I busted my ass for nine days, I'm gonna bust my ass on the 10th day, and I'm going to auto-select myself to leave."

Though another contestant, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams attempted to smooth things over and encouraged Armstrong to not give up, Armstrong continued to complain about Winter, who recently admonished the bicyclist for “ostracizing the people who don’t fit in the categories.” That came after Armstrong suggested that trans people compete in their own sports divisions.

The next day, however, Armstrong changed his tune. "Guys, I've decided to change my mind," he said. "I had a good sleep and a good workout so I decided to not tap out."

