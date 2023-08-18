Lana Del Rey Fans Get Knocked Down in Disturbing Domino Effect Wave

Lana Del Rey concertgoers were left in shock after what began as a crowd wave knocked many of them the ground. Del Rey was performing "Pretty When You Cry" at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on Thursday night when the audience began to do a wave.

As seen in a clip shared by a fan page on Twitter, several fans were pushed to the floor in a domino effect.

It's not clear how many people were injured.

The Messenger has reached to the concert promoter for comment.

Del Rey is currently on her global Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour.

The incident occurred nearly two years after a deadly crowd rush at Travis Scott's Astroworld in Houston claimed 10 lives in November 2021. A Texas grand jury determined in June that there was not probable cause to charge the 32-year-old rapper in the tragedy, local news outlet KHOU first reported.

"It was a lawful concert," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at a press conference following the decision. "It was an entertainment event, where people died."

Earlier this month, Scott announced his Utopia Tour, his first headlining tour since the Astroworld tragedy.

Twenty-three U.S. dates have been announced so far; with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami and more.