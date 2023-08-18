Lana Del Rey Fans Get Knocked Down in Disturbing Domino Effect Wave - The Messenger
Lana Del Rey Fans Get Knocked Down in Disturbing Domino Effect Wave

The incident comes nearly two years after a deadly crowd rush at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert claimed 10 lives

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lana Del Rey concertgoers were left in shock after what began as a crowd wave knocked many of them the ground. Del Rey was performing "Pretty When You Cry" at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on Thursday night when the audience began to do a wave.

As seen in a clip shared by a fan page on Twitter, several fans were pushed to the floor in a domino effect.

It's not clear how many people were injured.

The Messenger has reached to the concert promoter for comment.

Del Rey is currently on her global Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour.

The incident occurred nearly two years after a deadly crowd rush at Travis Scott's Astroworld in Houston claimed 10 lives in November 2021. A Texas grand jury determined in June that there was not probable cause to charge the 32-year-old rapper in the tragedy, local news outlet KHOU first reported.

Read More

"It was a lawful concert," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at a press conference following the decision. "It was an entertainment event, where people died."

Earlier this month, Scott announced his Utopia Tour, his first headlining tour since the Astroworld tragedy.

Twenty-three U.S. dates have been announced so far; with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami and more.

