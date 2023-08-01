Lana Del Rey Declared A Prophet After Seemingly Predicting The Downfall Of Female Celebrities

Have you noticed that several major female artists have been embroiled in controversy this year? According to some, this all has to do with a letter Lana Del Rey wrote in 2020, where she names the celebrities now experiencing a variety of scandals.



Here's what we know about the "Lana Del Rey prophecy:"

What is the letter about?

In her 2020 "question for the culture," Del Rey posted a letter to her Instagram addressing the critics who called her out for "glamorizing abuse" in her music. "I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world," Del Rey wrote. She went on to say that, while she's not a feminist, an "authentic, delicate" voice like hers should be included in the musical mainstream.



In the beginning of her letter, Del Rey named a number of female celebrities who "have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f------g, cheating, etc." without facing backlash. Del Rey's letter was criticized widely, with some noting that the names she mentioned were all women of color.



Here's where the conspiracy comes in — not only have the women in Del Rey's letter had controversies in the last year, but they've happened in the same order the singer listed.

Who is impacted by Del Rey's prophecy?

Doja Cat, named first, recently caught some heat for going on an online tirade against her fans. After telling them to deactivate their fan accounts and "get a job," she's since lost half a million followers on Instagram.



Ariana Grande, named second, is currently experiencing a host of backlash after being accused by her Wicked co-star's wife of breaking up their marriage. Many on the internet have also dug up Grande's relationship history as further evidence that she's a "homewrecker."



Following Grande on the list is Camilla Cabello, who has been rumored to be dating Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro — though he just announced his separation with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía.



And then there's Cardi B, who most recently came under fire after throwing a microphone at a concertgoer. The fan who was hit made a report accusing the rapper of battery, which launched an investigation with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Who else did Del Rey name in her letter?

There are three untouched celebrities left: Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé.



Some fans are so invested in the prophecy being real that they've manufactured the scandals themselves. For example, a Lana Del Rey fan account tweeted that Kehlani broke her leg at a Beyoncé concert — and despite the "added context" feature proving otherwise, the tweet has gone viral with over 83,000 likes. Others remain worried that their faves will suffer at the hands of Del Rey's mastery. "Beyoncé get behind me," a viral tweet reads.



And then there's those who on the sidelines making Lana Del Rey memes. They're watching closely, though only time will tell if Del Rey's letter is anything more than an internet conspiracy.



