Even six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters need a side hustle.
Lana Del Rey was seen working behind the counter of famed restaurant chain Waffle House in Alabama on Thursday, as evidenced on Twitter.
The "Summertime Sadness" crooner had her own name tag and was pictured serving up coffee and even made it past the counter to chat with a customer, as seen in another tweet.
It is not immediately clear why Del Rey traded in her pastiche for pancakes — The Messenger reached out to reps for the singer as well as the Waffle House — but her Twitter followers have some thoughts.
"What is she doing," one Twitter user asked. "Is this a new mv [music video]?" Another suggested, "She's gunna write an album ab this."
Some simply praised Del Rey for appearing at the Waffle House, with one writing, "I love that she lives her life however she wants."
Regardless of the reason, the New York native has been spending time in the South recently.
Earlier this week, Del Rey was spotted getting her nails done in Birmingham, Ala., and stopped to take a photo with a fan.
Furthermore, AL.com recently shared video of Del Rey interacting with a fan in Florence, though the outlet hit up local recording studios, and it doesn't sound like Del Rey is in the area recording music.
In a 2014 interview with The FADER, Del Rey said she once "lived down in Alabama with my boyfriend."
Maybe she just really missed the waffles.
