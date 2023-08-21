Lana Del Rey, the singer-songwriter who captivated fans with nine studio albums and occasional shifts at an Alabama Waffle House, announced ten shows across the United States this September and October.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Sept. 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tenn., before wrapping up Oct. 5 at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W.Va. Her latest tour announcement comes on the heels of a sold-out Arkansas performance and her third visit to Mexico City's Foro Sol — a show packed with so many of her fans that at one point the crowd dangerously fell to the ground with alarming speed, generating a "human domino effect."

Recently, Del Rey also made headlines for "prophesying" the controversies that fellow major female artists Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B have been embroiled in this past year in an open letter she penned and posted on Instagram in 2020 about the double standards she has faced in the music industry.

Lana Del Rey's Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Monday, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Friday, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, Oct. 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.