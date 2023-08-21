Lana Del Rey Announces New Lineup of Shows — See the List of Tour Dates - The Messenger
Lana Del Rey Announces New Lineup of Shows — See the List of Tour Dates

Del Rey's ninth studio album, 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,' is the sonic centerpiece of her fall tour dates

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Lana Del Rey attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey, the singer-songwriter who captivated fans with nine studio albums and occasional shifts at an Alabama Waffle House, announced ten shows across the United States this September and October.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off Sept. 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tenn., before wrapping up Oct. 5 at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W.Va. Her latest tour announcement comes on the heels of a sold-out Arkansas performance and her third visit to Mexico City's Foro Sol — a show packed with so many of her fans that at one point the crowd dangerously fell to the ground with alarming speed, generating a "human domino effect."

Recently, Del Rey also made headlines for "prophesying" the controversies that fellow major female artists Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Cardi B have been embroiled in this past year in an open letter she penned and posted on Instagram in 2020 about the double standards she has faced in the music industry.

Lana Del Rey's Fall 2023 Tour Dates: 

  • Thursday, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sunday, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Thursday, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
  • Saturday, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Monday, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
  • Friday, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Tuesday, Oct. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake 
  • Thursday, Oct. 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com

