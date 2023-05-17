Lala Kent Explains Why a Romantic Relationship With James Kennedy Would Never Work

Lala Kent is getting candid about her relationship with fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, and why they would never work out as romantic partners despite their close friendship.
"I would say that we went to dinners and things like that in Season 4," she told Rolling Stone in a profile published Wednesday. "But I work in two different zones. I don’t picture him as the stepfather."
Noting that she "loves" Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber, whom she called "a good one," the Give Them Lala author added: "I know neither of us feel the romantic connection. I believe any intimacy we had was alcohol-fueled. I don’t think we ever made out sober. But we’re always gonna be homies for the rest of my life."
The Bravo star went on to explain why she and the "See You Next Tuesday" DJ will always have a special bond, telling the outlet, "I think the reason for that is I will never forget being new to [Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant] SUR and him being the one that was very down for me. He created a safe space in a world I was completely unfamiliar with."
She continued: "The girls don’t really welcome you with open arms — you have to prove yourself, which I respect — and I had moved to L.A. from Salt Lake City, Utah, and that was enough to make me feel like I was floundering. He made me feel safe and respected. That created the bond that can’t be broken."
"And then the ups and downs. I feel our stories are pretty parallel. I always say to him, 'If I ever get married, you will be the Man of Honor.'”
Kent joined Vanderpump Rules as a recurring cast member during the show's fourth season in 2015, while Kennedy first graced the small screen during Season 3 before being promoted to full-time cast member during Season 4. Both have starred on the long-running Bravo series, which is currently in its 10th season, ever since.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Wednesdays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming on Peacock the following day. The entire series can also be streamed on Peacock.
