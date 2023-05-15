Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Relationship Gets Exposed in Dramatic New Documentary Trailer
The new documentary investigates various allegations of workplace abuse and discrimination by Randall Emmett, a film producer and ex-fiancé of 'Vanderpump Rules' star, Lala Kent
Another Vanderpump Rules scandal is at the brim of being exposed. This time around, it involves Lala Kent's former fiancé, Randall Emmett.
In a trailer for Hulu's The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump, Kent — who got engaged to the film mogul in Sept. 2018 and split from Emmett three years later — and a number of former assistants, family members and investigative journalists expose the multiple allegations of discrimination and workplace abuse against Emmett.
"This was the craziest story," a voice says in the trailer, before various voices describe it as "outrageous," "devastating" and "insane."
"Randall Emmett is sketch at best," one woman says in the documentary trailer. "The lifestyle, the Rolls Royces, the jets, he paid so much just to have status," another voice claims.
"How could I not have been smarter?" Kent, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ocean with Emmett, says. "I beat myself up daily. How is my daughter having to pay for my stupidity and me keeping my blinders on and not wanting to see red flags."
Emmett, who allegedly has over 30 lawsuits against him, was "awful to everyone," one person alleges. "He came off to everyone as extremely self-absorbed."
The documentary — which was created by ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios — will showcase detailed accounts from former personal and executive assistants to members of Kent's family.
"To have your daughter living her life that way, made me feel very sad," Kent's mother Lisa Burningham shares.
"It's astounding that he's somewhere still playing the victim when what he has actually done is damage and hurt other people," another person says. "I do hope he gets what he deserves."
The Messenger has reached out to both Emmett and Kent, but has not yet heard back.
The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump begins streaming Monday, May 22, only on Hulu.
