LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield are married – and recently welcomed a new baby!

The Atlanta actor and his now-wife revealed the exciting news in a new interview with People published Wednesday, explaining why they chose to keep their marriage and baby news out of the spotlight until now.

"We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible," Kasmere – a first-time mom – told the publication.

LaKeith, who has two daughters from previous relationships, continued, "Being in the public eye can be something that's amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody."

Noting the reason the couple chose to reveal their baby and marriage news now, the Haunted Mansion star added: "We want to be the ones to tell our story. We're bringing our family forward so we may inspire others."

The pair did not disclose the name, sex nor birthday of their new addition.

The couple, who met in Canada while LaKeith was working, got engaged in December last year.

"We were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend," LaKeith recalled getting to know each other at first. "As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I'm working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange."

Added the California native: "We've manifested this beautiful family. I want to spend the rest of my life with her."