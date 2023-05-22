Lainey Wilson Says She Feels a ‘Shift’ in Women Finding More Success in Country Music

Though singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson has a handful of Top 40 hits of her own, she knows firsthand just how tough being a woman in the male-dominated field of country music can be.

The Messenger caught up with Wilson Sunday on the red carpet after her performance at American Idol's Season 21 finale, where she acknowledged that women still fight to be heard in country in the same way the men are. "It's hard for me to wrap my head around because there are so many talented women who have a story to tell," she says. "It's important to hear both sides. You gotta hear the guy's side and you gotta hear the girl's side!"

Taste of Country's 2019 study pointed out that men are played on the radio between five and nine times more than women are, and 19th News' 2023 report points out that women still only account for 16 percent of charting songs next to men who take up 75 percent. But, Wilson says, "I do feel a little bit of a shift right now."

Wilson points to a new generation of female country artists who are insisting on making a space for themselves.

"When I think about the up-and-comers in Nashville — the women in Nashville — they are coming in hot," she says. "They're going to whip these boys' butts. I'm not even playing, y'all. They're ready. I tell my guy artist friends all the time, 'You know what? With our sass and with our hard work ethic, we're coming for y'all. You just don't even know it.' That's the way it feels. I'm proud to be a part of country music right now because I do feel that shift."

The Yellowstone star performed twice during Idol's three-hour finale: once with fellow country star Jelly Roll and later with this season's Top 10 finalists Marybeth Byrd and Warren Peay, singing her single "Heart Like a Truck."