Lainey Wilson Has High Hopes for Matthew McConaughey Joining the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Lainey Wilson is confident the future of Yellowstone will be alright, alright, alright. With the news that Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a continuation of the beloved TV western, Wilson – who played Abby on Season 5 – says things are in good hands with the Academy Award winner taking over the reins.

"First of all, he’s one of my favorite actors," the country star told reporters at the American Idol season finale on Sunday. "He just has this swag about him. In my opinion, Matthew McConaughey can do no wrong. You can just look at him and feel better, you know?"

In March, Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that McConaughey would headline a Yellowstone sequel series. While specific plot details remain under wraps, Wilson has all the faith in the world in the show's creator Taylor Sheridan.

"I think that Taylor Sheridan is one of the most creative people that I have ever met," Wilson said. "He inspires me. I respect him a lot. I know that with the decisions he makes, a lot of thought has been put in behind it. So I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like."

While McConaughey's involvement has fans buzzing, it comes at a tenuous time inside the Yellowstone universe. After months of alleged friction between Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and Sheridan, Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that Costner will not return to the franchise after the show wraps the second half of Season 5. ET also reported that it's unclear when production on the rest of Season 5 will resume in Montana.

Wilson revealed she's as much in the dark as everybody else about a potential return to the show, saying, "I hope so. We're trying to figure it out."

"I’ve realized that the TV business is crazier than the music business," the "Heart Like a Truck" singer said. "I’m waiting around to see."

Regardless, Wilson is grateful for the experience, which marked her first acting role of any kind.

"I learned that I really just love being creative," she reminisced. "Learning the script is like learning a song that I didn’t write. That was difficult. But hey, if you’re going to grow and learn, you gotta do things that are a little scary. I had never done anything like that in my life. I just dove in headfirst."

Wilson is on tour this summer with Luke Combs, with dates across the U.S. until the end of July.